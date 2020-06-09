Local activists join forces to create civil rights group

"We F.I.G.H.T" was created to stand up for various marginalized groups like people of color and the LGBTQ community.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — "We F.I.G.H.T" was created to stand up for various marginalized groups like people of color and the LGBTQ community.

"There is always something that can be done. There is always a way to show up," said organizer Raven Hollenhorst. "When we stop showing up, they win the fight."

On Saturday September 5, Hollenhorst and other organizers were joined by nearly 50 people to rally against police brutality outside the Bettendorf Police Department.

"We're so tired of hearing about how somebody was shot, or somebody was beat, or somebody was tased... it's gotta stop," said organizer and speaker Travis Schlitter.

More than three months ago, the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests calling for an end to police brutality.

"And until it does.. I think as a whole we're going to be here aren't we," Schlitter yelled into the megaphone.

"I'm sure at some point every neighborhood has experienced some kind of mistreatment by police,' said Hollenhorst.

Hollenhorst and Schlitter have worked with local lawyer and activist, Eric Puryear, to put on several protests in Davenport, Leclaire, and now Bettendorf.

Now, together that formed We F.I.G.H.T which stands for fascism, injustice, gun restrictions, hate and tyranny.

"We demand an end to qualified immunity. So that when bad cops do bad things, they are held legally accountable just like every other citizen," said Puryear.