Living Proof Exhibit launches a community project to help people during social isolation

Living Proof Exhibit is launching a community-wide project to help reduce the stress of social isolation.

"I know that there are individuals in our community that are looking for opportunities to stay active and have healthy and fun projects that families could work on together while we are all social distancing."

Living Proof Exhibit has launched "Make Hope Soar The Birdhouse Project."

They say this initiative is designed for volunteers in the QC community to help those impacted by cancer.

According to Pamela Crouch the project Executive Director:

"When I was quarantined during chemotherapy, I turned to the arts to help me through any sorrow or depression. I started painting birdhouses. I gave them away to newly diagnosed cancer patients. I discovered that you can't be sad when you are painting birdhouses, and helping others helped me feel better. Make Hope Soar: The Birdhouse Project is an opportunity to share how healing the arts can be and to keep our community connected through a positive goal of helping others."