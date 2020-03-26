LIbraries are extending deadlines to return borrowed items

Bettendorf Public Library, as well as several others in the Quad Cities, are suspending automated book return services.

Several Libraries in the Quad Cities are suspending automated book return services.

All QC libraries are currently closed, however their digital services remain available.

The Bettendorf Library says it will be suspending automated returns starting March 26, 2020, until the library reopens to the public.

"Patrons are asked to hold on to library materials during this period. As a reminder, due dates on library materials have been extended until May 18, 2020."

Other libraries are following a similar policy.

QC library return policies:

(no late fees will be accrued during this time)

Moline Public Library: May 1

Davenport Libraries: May 18

Rock Island Downtown Branch: April 7

Rock Island Southwest Branch: April 6