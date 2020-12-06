Leclaire Canal boaters upset with decision to remove "no wake" zone

A popular canal known as the "quiet waters" will be become a "wake" zone for boaters, and many say they're upset.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — A popular canal near Leclaire is known as the "quiet waters" for it's "no wake" zone. For the first time in 40 years, that zone won't be enforced; which is why some residents and boaters are frustrated.

"It's going to change the dynamic of this a lot," says Tom Schoville, a homeowner on the Leclaire Canal. He and his golden retriever, Harvey, take rides together on the hydrobike throughout the summer.

Friday, they might have to reconsider their smooth rides after the Army Corp of Engineers says there will be changes to boat speeds in the canal.

"It appears to us willy nilly, that the Corp of Engineers has decided that we're going to take away all those nice attributes that are here," says Schoville.

The 3-mile canal stretches from Lock and Dam 14 to past the I-80 bridge. That range will go from a "no wake" zone to a "wake" zone.

"I think the kayakers, the canoers, the people on paddle boards ... will decide not to do it because it simply isn't safe," Schoville explains.

The Army Corp says they don't have the manpower or the equipment to place buoys on each end of the canal to enforce the "no wake" zone.

"Without that rule it's going to be a little more difficult to make sure that boats are operating in a safe manner," says Travis Graves, conservation officer with the Iowa DNR.

Graves says the canal can hold up to 200 boats on a busy weekend, but he hopes boaters will slow down.

"That's the problem," say Graves. "That's why we have the "no wake" area because it's for them to draw a line with the buoys so they know."