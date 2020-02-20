Illinois law enforcement pays for training out of own pocket after State budget cut

A $5-million cut has forced departments to pay for academy training out of their own funds, which some say they haven't budgeted for.

MORRISON, Illinois — MORRISON, Illinois – Illinois law enforcement agencies say they need more money for officer training. This comes after $5,000,000 was cut from the state budget.

“So far this year I’ve spent $6,500 out of my own budget,” says Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker.

That’s how much it costs to send one officer to the police academy. Booker says they put their budget together on Dec. 1st. On Jan. 1st, Governor Pritzker announced he was pulling funds for training, and making departments pay for it out of their own pocket.

He initially budgeted $20,000 for law enforcement training and $15,000 for correctional officer training. But he says that won’t be enough for the five officers he needs to hire and put through training.

“At first I thought it was one of those rumors until you get an email from the mobile training unit saying the training is canceled,” Sheriff Booker says.

Classes for law enforcement have gone down over the years. But with even less funding, Booker says it’s hard to find availability.

“The academies didn’t have the opening for patrol, so we were on a waiting list for a year before we could get to an academy to send people for patrol,” says Sheriff Booker.

Mobile Training Unit 4 Coordinator, John Reynolds, says he expected these cuts. This year, the state granted them $400,000, but he says they’ve seen only half that money come through, so they've had to cancel some classes.

“We aren’t sure when third quarter or fourth quarter will come,” says Reynolds.

The states funding used to come from criminal convictions and speeding tickets. But Reynolds says judges are waiving convictions and there’s been fewer speeding tickets.

“It unfortunate because we do have nice facilities,” says Reynolds.

Sheriff Booker says in the future he may have to ask the county board to approve lateral transfers or take experienced deputies from other departments.