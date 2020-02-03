Lane closures begin on Moline's River Drive due to I-74 bridge construction

Contractors working on overhead structure from March 2 through March 6, weather permitting.

MOLINE, Illinois — Workers could be seen on lifts Monday underneath the deck approaching the new I-74 Westbound bridge in downtown Moline. Lane closures will happen from Monday to Friday between 19th St. and 23rd St. to allow work on the overhead structure, which could create additional traffic in the area.

In a traffic alert, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge management team said the lane closures will take place during off-peak hours.

Meanwhile, work continues on the arches spanning the river. Project managers said 22 out of 30 segments have been installed. Workers are staging the next six segments on barges near the Bettendorf riverside. "Keystone" segments, joined by struts, will complete the apex of the arches.