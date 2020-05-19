x
Kohl's stores reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Changes have been made at the stores to ensure staff and customer safety.

Kohl's stores have reopened in Iowa after being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

To prepare for the reopening, the company made changes to the stores and staff operations to "prioritize the health and safety" of customers and workers, said a spokesperson from the company.  These changes include limited store hours, social distancing, more cleaning, and a new returns process. 

The reopenings came in phases, first opening in four states in early May. 

Limited-contact drive up services are available in Moline.

In Davenport, the store reopened Tuesday, May 19, open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.  The store is holding special hours for vulnerable populations, like pregnant women, seniors or other high-risk cases; 11 a.m. - noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 

Find hours and services available at all Kohl's locations, here.

