Knox and Warren County Fairs canceled for 2020

"The health and safety of our fairgoers, vendors, and volunteers are of the utmost importance. Due to the inability to comply with the Executive Order of the “Restore Illinois” plan, this was an extremely tough decision for us to make as the fair means so much to all of us that work hard all year to provide a successful county fair. We are one of the oldest fairs in Illinois; we would have celebrated our 170th year. The risks outweigh the benefits of having the fair this year. With the help of our continued sponsor's plans are already in the making for 2021, we will be back even stronger”- Board President Ted Inness