Knox County brewery spreads "good news" with new brew

Knox County Brewing Company brews "Good News Ale" to benefit struggling non-profits - and it's all locally sourced.

GALESBURG, Illinois — On Wednesday morning, Knox County Brewing Company master brewer, Matthew Hansen, spent six hours brewing up 150 gallons of something good - literally.

Knox County Brewing Company has given back to the community since they opened their doors 5 years ago. Each beer purchased, part of the proceeds go back to a non-profit in the community. It's an initiative they call "Return the Favor"; but this time 100% of the proceeds go to one foundation.

"We've been watching "Some Good News" online by John Krasinski and it just seemed like something we could do in the moment to contribute to what was going on," says Sarah Hansen, co-owner of the brewery.

That's how the name "Good News Ale" came about.

"It's going to be like all the others," says Matthew. "It's going to be full of flavor, it's going to have a lot of care put into it, but this is a true collaborative movement from every point of the supply chain."

The entire process is locally sourced; the hops come from Sharp Mountain Hops in Macquon, Illinois and the cans will have a label designed by a Knox College student. Even all the proceeds go to the Galesburg Community Foundation's "Rapid Response Fund" to help struggling non-profits.

"It's local dollars making local impact," says Tiffany Springer, Director of Grants and Programs for the Galesburg Community Foundation. "You know the money given to the foundation, it is staying here in Knox and Warren County."

Business at Knox County Brewing Company has been stable for the Hansen family - Matthew, Sarah and their four kids.

"Right now it's hard to keep up with the demand," Matthew explains. "We typically have eight beers on draft and right now, after yesterday, we only have what ... we only have six."

People want their brews, but with this ale they'll be spreading good news.

"Not only do I hope we get to do it again," says Matthew. "I hope we inspire other brewers to do it."

The ale will be available to purchase from the brewery in early June. Customers can purchase a 4-pack for $19 or a 6-pack for $27.