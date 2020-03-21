King's Harvest Shelter encourages pet adoptions before partial closure due to COVID-19 concerns

King's Harvest Pet Rescue is open Sunday before closing to the public for the next few weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — King's Harvest Pet Rescue brought in some new, furry faces in its last weekend open to the public.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the shelter will be partially closing for a few weeks, starting Monday, Mar. 23.

"If the sickness hits us and our staff and volunteers get ill, theres gonna be no one to take care of the animals," Rochelle Dougall, King's Harvest Assistant Director, says. "We're trying to maintain optimum health for everyone so we can care for them while they're here."

With health officials encouraging social distancing for the next few weeks, Dougall says this is the perfect time to get a new pet.

"A lot of people don't (adopt) because they feel like they don't have enough time," she says. " Now all we have is time on our hands."

The extra time to train isn't the only perk during these uncertain times.

"Dogs and cats really ease stress and anxiety. You're less likely to become depressed, more likely to get up and take care of things, like get out and take them for a walk," Dougall says.

Even though the shelter will be closed, that doesn't mean it'll be empty.

"We're gonna live with them for a bit," Dougall says. "We're going to let everybody out of their cages and have a blast."

King's Harvest Pet Rescue is opening Sunday, Mar. 22 for anyone interested in adopting a dog or cat. Starting Monday, Mar. 23, the shelter will be open by appointment only.