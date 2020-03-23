Kim Reynolds: Still no stay at home order, 105 total confirmed cases

Gov Reynolds is delivering her daily address

Gov Reynolds gave her March 23 live address on coronavirus.

The governor announced 8 new cases with 105 cases total in 26 counties.

Grants for businesses were announced. Around 4 million in total.

The "Iowa Small Business Relief Program" has been started to help small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest."

Governor Reynolds also announced that first-quarter unemployment tax payments will be delayed to the 2nd quarter, July 31, 2020.

"Eligible employers include those employers with 50 or fewer employees. Eligible employers also must be in good standing with no delinquencies in quarterly payments."

Payments for Q1 would be due when Q2 payments are due, July 31, 2020. No interest or penalties will accrue for delayed payments for the eligible group.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, employers still need to file their quarterly reports.