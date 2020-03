Kim Reynolds: 88 new cases, 2 deaths

Gov Reynolds delivered a live address on March 30.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 died on March 29.

They say both were over 80.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include: