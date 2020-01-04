Kim Reynolds: 549 total positive cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Reynolds reiterated that people should stay home if they can.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says 52 additional positive cases have been reported on April 1, for a total of 549 positive cases.
According to IDPH, 2 additional deaths were reported; one elderly adult (81+) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (81+) in Washington County.
"There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs."
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)
- Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)