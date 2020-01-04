Kim Reynolds: 549 total positive cases in Iowa

Kim Reynolds delivered her April 1 coronavirus address

DES MOINES, Iowa — Reynolds reiterated that people should stay home if they can.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 52 additional positive cases have been reported on April 1, for a total of 549 positive cases.

According to IDPH, 2 additional deaths were reported; one elderly adult (81+) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (81+) in Washington County.

"There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs."

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include: