Kim Reynolds: 5 confirmed cases in long term care facilities

Reynolds announced the updates in an address on March 25

DES MOINES, Iowa — Watch the address above. Or at this link.

Editors Note: the sound appears to be bad on the governor's end.

Kim addressed the state of coronavirus response and what the official disaster declaration means.

The governor's office announced the first coronavirus death on Tuesday night.

The governor says four nursing home employees and a resident tested positive for the virus. The cases are confirmed in Dubuque, Linn, Poweshiek, and Washington counties.

The Iowa Credit Union Foundation has launched a new Emergency Relief Fund to assist Iowans in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Founded during the devastating floods of 1993, the Foundation is here to help again in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Jaimie Miller, Executive Direction of ICUF. “This new emergency fund, created from several generous donations from the credit union industry, is a true reflection of the ‘people helping people’ philosophy of credit unions and will enable us to do more to help vulnerable Iowans and communities across the state.”

Ten credit unions and individual donors have pledged $500,000 in lead gifts toward the establishment of the fund. These donations will provide support to individuals, small businesses, and state-wide relief efforts. The lead donors are:

· GreenState Credit Union - $250,000

· Affiliates Management Company/Iowa Credit Union League - $100,000

· Veridian Credit Union - $50,000

· Dupaco Community Credit Union - $25,000

· Community 1st Community Credit Union - $15,000

· DuTrac Community Credit Union - $15,000

· Ascentra Credit Union - $10,000

· Collins Community Credit Union - $10,000

· Linn Area Credit Union - $10,000

· IH Mississippi Valley - $5,000

· Murray and Amy Williams - $5,000

· Affinity Credit Union - $2,500

· Personal/Other Contributions - $2,500