John Hiller building in Davenport deemed one of Iowa's most endangered

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A building in Davenport is considered one of Iowa's most endangered, according to a preservation organization.

Preservation Iowa listed the John Hiller building as one of nine of the most endangered buildings in the state.

The Hiller building, which sits at 314 Gaines Street, has been vacant since 2015, and has little maintenance in recent years, according to a post by Preservation Iowa.

It sits in an area where many early German immigrants first settled in the 1850s.

The Hiller building is one of the oldest remaining buildings in Davenport and is the oldest multiple-unit dwelling in Davenport's downtown.

As of February 2020, the building was listed as uninhabitable and was under a repair and demolish order.

Among other structural issues, there is an ongoing issue with keeping boards on the doors and windows, as people keep removing them and entering the building illegally.