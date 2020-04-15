John Deere delivers 3,000 face shields to UnityPoint workers on the front line

John Deere Seeding Group in Moline completely switched their production line. Two weeks ago, instead of manufacturing planters, they started making face shields.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Healthcare workers at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island received a shipment of 3,000 face shields. The shields were made by John Deere Seeding Group in Moline.

Workers there typically manufacture planters, a piece of farming equipment. But when they heard about the need for face shields, they switched gears to manufacture the piece of PPE instead.

"When I got the first call to be a part of this project, I could not have said "yes" any sooner," says Jose Martinez, an assembler at John Deere Seeding Group. "We had to set up everything from scratch."

The company is using a shield template developed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"In the matter of 2 weeks we've gone from an idea to a process that's been built out," says Brad Russmann, factory manager at John Deere Seeding Group. "In our first week of production we've already produced over 25,000 face shields."

Right now, the group makes about 8,600 shields a day. Each assembler takes their own sanitary precautions and wears a face shield while making each product from beginning to end - to prevent touch points.

The shields protect the eyes, nose and mouth from any droplets that could spread COVID-19.

"It's nice because it has this nice foam padding on the front," says Jesus Raya, an ICU nurse at UnityPoint Trinity Health in Rock Island. "So, when we are wearing the face shields all day it's nice on our forehead instead of hard plastic."

As UnityPoint prepares for it's surge in COVID patients, CEO Robert Erickson says the hospital need donations like shields and masks.

"These face shields are going to double our supply immediately, actually it's going to triple our supply," Erickson comments.

Every healthcare working at UnityPoint in Rock Island will receive a shield they can wash and reuse.

"Being a nurse is sometimes a thankless job," says Raya. "But we don't go into nursing to be thanked."

John Deere says their plan is to make 225,000 face shields that will be distributed to John Deere factories across the nation. Those factories will then distribute the shields to their local healthcare workers.