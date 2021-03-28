ISU Students involved in boating accident.

3 have been rescued, one body has been recovered, the search remains for a missing person.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University is reporting that members of the Iowa State Crew Club were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when their boat capsized. Three of the five students were rescued, News 8 is told, and they were treated and released from Mary Greeley Medical Center. A dive team recovered one body, and the search continues right now for another missing student.

President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement:

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake. At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.

“On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Stratford Fire and Rescue, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts.”