A Galesburg brewery is working on a new beer to help raise money for kids in the community.

Iron Spike created "Blessings in a Brew" to benefit an organization called Blessings in a Backpack.

The group packs up food for kids to make sure they have meals on the weekend.

The organization is hosting an event at Iron Spike in May.

All the money raised helps students buy food.