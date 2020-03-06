Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

The long-time, controversial Representative lost the race to a fellow Republican who had called out the consequences of King's history of controversial statements.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Longtime Rep. Steve King has been ousted in Iowa’s Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism.

State Sen. Randy Feenstra won the five-way race Tuesday after he argued the nine-term conservative Republican had cost the district a voice in Congress by losing his committee assignments over comments in a 2018 New York Times story that seemed to defend white nationalism.

King has a long record of incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy.