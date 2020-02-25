Iowa Supreme Court elects Susan Christensen chief justice

She becomes only the second woman in state history to rise to chief of the seven-member court.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has elected Justice Susan Christensen as its next chief justice.

She becomes only the second woman in state history to rise to chief of the seven-member court.

Appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018, Christensen is part of a new more conservatively constituted court.





Reynolds has named three justices to the court since becoming governor and will name a fourth after acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retires next month.

Wiggins became acting chief after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady in November from a heart attack.