Iowa Supreme Court elects Susan Christensen chief justice

She becomes only the second woman in state history to rise to chief of the seven-member court.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Judicial Branch shows Iowa Supreme Court Justice Susan Christensen. The Iowa Supreme Court elected Justice Christensen as its next chief justice on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, making her only the second woman to rise to chief of the seven-member court. (Brent Isenberger/Brent Isenberger Photography via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has elected Justice Susan Christensen as its next chief justice. 

She becomes only the second woman in state history to rise to chief of the seven-member court. 

Appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018, Christensen is part of a new more conservatively constituted court.

Reynolds has named three justices to the court since becoming governor and will name a fourth after acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retires next month. 

Wiggins became acting chief after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady in November from a heart attack.

