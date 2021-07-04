Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident into crowd after parade

Neighbors said most of the people hit were dragged and trapped underneath the car.

SLATER, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash following a Fourth of July parade.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Slater near Des Moines.

Police said a 75-year-old Cambridge woman was attempting to back off of a lawn in reverse to leave the parade, but the car accelerated and lost control.

Authorities said the car went across the street, into another yard and then ended up on top of multiple people. Neighbors said most of the people hit were dragged and trapped underneath the car.

Parade-goers and residents assisted with the rescue.

"We had to pick it up and move it sideways and move it to where this other thing is," a man who helped said. "We moved it probably 8 or 10 feet."

The woman killed was identified as Mary Nienow, 59, of Minnesota.

Three others were injured including two adults and a 6-year-old. All three are from Huxley, a neighboring town.