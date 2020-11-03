Iowa Senate passes equal parenting bill after study claims shared parenting maximizes children's chances of success

"The goal is to promote family preservation which will create an environment that produces healthier individuals"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On March 10, Iowa passed SF 571, a bill brought by Families United Action Network and sponsored by Senator Brad Zaun, with a 30-18 vote.

"Equal Shared Parenting maximizes children’s time with both parents in divorce and/or separation situations and minimizes the adversarial nature of family law while reducing the financial burdens put on families and individuals during the current court proceedings."

The proposed change is to be in compliance with studies by 112 social scientists that concluded shared or collaborative Parenting that maximizes parenting time as equally as possible between parents is in the best interest of children of all ages.

Proponents of the bill say the studies also concluded that when parenting time is not equalized, suicide and jail time of children is much higher.

"Conversely, children experiencing Shared Parenting with maximized attempts to equalize parenting time are more apt to be honor students, entrepreneurs, and successful, productive members, of society."