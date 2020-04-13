Iowa says parents can give the driving test at home amid coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Transportation is now allowing parents, guardians and legal custodians to give the written portion of the driving test for students at home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is now allowing parents, guardians and legal custodians to give the written portion of the driving test to students at home.

“Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together," Motor Vehicle Division Director Melissa Spiegel said. "This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes.”

Officials say to take the test at home parents need a valid driver's license and must submit an "application to proctor knowledge" form to the Iowa DOT.

Then parents and students will receive instructions through email on how to administer and take the test. The results will be emailed to the student.