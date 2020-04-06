Iowa protesters use shoes to showcase COVID-19 death toll

News 8 talked to one woman who is part of a planned protest in Des Moines despite a 9:00 curfew.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A protester outside the state capitol tells News 8 there are plans to march to the capitol Thursday night. The group set up shoes on the northside steps as a symbolic gesture greeting lawmakers.

Each pair of shoes represents a COVID-19 death in Iowa.

They say they don't have enough shoes to show all of the 570 victims of the coronavirus epidemic.

The group is also stressing the importance of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules.