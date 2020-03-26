Iowa National Guard increasing numbers for coronavirus response

The National Guard in Iowa says they are increasing guard numbers by 40 to help deal with coronavirus.

"Approximately 40 Soldiers from the 67th Troop Command, based in Iowa City, were activated on March 26 to augment the state’s COVID-19 response in eastern Iowa."

According to the release, soldiers delivered approximately 66 pallets of medical supplies to 23 county distribution centers, Thursday, March 26.

"These pallets contained medical personal protective equipment used by healthcare workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19."