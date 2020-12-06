WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds signs criminal justice bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa — After passing through the Legislature unanimously Thursday night, a bill to enact criminal justice reform in Iowa will be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
HF2647 would, among other things:
- Ban most police chokeholds in Iowa
- Make it illegal to rehire police fired for misconduct
- Allow the Office of the Attorney General to investigate police misconduct (rather than only county attorneys)
“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day," Reynolds said in a statement following the bill's passage. "We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”
The Des Moines chapter of Black Lives Matter said Friday they met with Reynolds, "urging her to sign an executive order to restore voting rights to all Iowans."
