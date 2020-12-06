WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds signs criminal justice bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa — After passing through the Legislature unanimously Thursday night, a bill to enact criminal justice reform in Iowa will be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day," Reynolds said in a statement following the bill's passage. "We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”