12-year-old fatally stuck by police vehicle responding to apartment fire

The 12-year-old reportedly ran into the roadway while heading to a grocery store to buy snacks with a gift card she received for Christmas.

RED OAK, Iowa — An Iowa girl was struck and killed by a police vehicle responding to an apartment fire on Monday night.

Vana Marie Redd, 12, had been on her way to a grocery store to buy snacks with a gift card she got for Christmas, according the her older sister.

KMTV reports that 15-year-old Gracie Redd described Vana as, “amazing.”

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the crash happened Monday night as a Red Oak police cruiser headed to the fire with its lights and sirens on.