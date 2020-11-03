Iowa budget cuts put 50 disabled workers in new jobs around the Muscatine community

Crossroads in Muscatine transition their current employees to jobs in the community, cutting their staff from 50 to 10 traditional workers.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Iowa’s disabled workers may need to find new jobs. The state is changing how it funds the work offered to disabled citizens after Eastern Iowa Region cut funding for "sheltered workshops". In Muscatine County, that means dozens of people face a big change in their lives.

For the past 50 years, Crossroads Inc. in Muscatine has operated what’s called a “sheltered workshop”. It’s a central location where some disabled workers put in a day’s work. But the state wants to change that and put the workers out in the community.

By April, the Crossroads production staff of 50 disabled workers will be cut and replaced with 10 traditional workers. But managers say they have a plan to find their employee's jobs. They will put many of these current workers in daycares, grocery stores, and schools around Muscatine. A job coach will help them with the transition.

“They’re going to be missed because we don’t get to keep everybody,” says Kayla Musgrove, a floor supervisor. “So, it’s going to be a sad and happy time.”

“We are closing our sheltered workshop and reopening the next day as a production area: Collaboration 1,” says Jim Hayes, Crossroads Inc. Executive Director.

This change can be upsetting for some workers who have been at Crossroads for years, even decades. Heather Schneckloth has worked at Crossroads for 15 years. She says she’s excited to start her new job as a florist, but she’s going to miss the support from the non-profit.

“Our mission is to get people reach their greatest potential,” says Hayes. “That potential is getting them out in the community and as close to a normal life as we can.”