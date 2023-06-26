SPECIAL REPORT: Numerous pending cases involving child victims in Whiteside County

News 8 investigates the Whiteside County justice system, begging the question: Why do cases linger for multiple years?

MORRISON, Ill. — In 2018, at 13 years old, Patty Teague reported her sexual assault in Whiteside County.

Patty is now 18 and her case is still pending in the county. The alleged perpetrator is her brother-in-law, Justin Reyes.

"I felt like I was suffering," she said. "And I felt like his life kept going."

Reyes is charged with two Class X felonies for predatory criminal sexual assault and one Class 2 felony for aggravated criminal sexual assault against a minor.

Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello is the prosecutor on Patty's case - who she said she has only met with once in the past five years.

Putting Reyes on probation is not an option for Patty.

"[Costello] still continued to list all the benefits of probation. That [Reyes] would have to pay for my therapy, and he'd be on the list and all this other stuff. But I don't need therapy right now. I need justice" Patty said.

Patty’s mother, Amy, has stood by her daughter during her five-year legal battle. But they both said it doesn't feel like the case is being prosecuted.

"We have that feeling every single time that it gets continued," Amy said.

Patty’s case has been continued 26 times, according to court records.

"I did feel 100% that the sheriff's department did their job in the beginning," Amy said. "It really just baffled me, when we brought these things to light since then, and nothing… nothing has happened."

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has been in law enforcement within the county for 32 years.

"In my eyes, the state’s attorney should be the best attorney in Whiteside County. We do not have that. Not even close," Booker said. "We're frustrated. A lot of cases are getting dismissed. A lot of charges aren't being filed that the officer believes are justified to charge the suspect with.

Booker stated that how the State's Attorney's office prosecutes affects his department.

"The deputies I hear them all the time, 'Well, why should we make this arrest? Are they going to dismiss it or plead it down?'," Booker said. "Our job is to make arrests, investigate crimes and that's what we'll do.”

News 8 asked Sheriff Booker if he believed residents would lose faith in Whiteside County's justice system.

"I think that's already happened," Booker replied. He said picketers have been outside of the courthouse - something he said has never been done before in Whiteside County history.

Since August 2022, News 8 has attempted numerous times to receive a comment from Costello. Those attempts included emails, phone calls, waiting inside his office and approaching him while he went in to work. None of the attempts were successful - until June 26, 2023.

Costello sent News 8's Nina Burns an email, saying quote:

As State's Attorney, I do not sentence anyone charged with an offense. Sentencing is a function reserved to the Court. If there is a plea agreement reached in a case, the State and Defense recommend the agreement to the Court. It is up to the Court to accept or reject the recommended plea agreement. At a sentencing hearing, the State and Defense give their respective sentencing recommendations to the Court. The Court considers, among other things, the sentencing recommendations, but ultimately the sentence imposed is that of the Court.

Reasonable efforts are made to consult with victims of violent crime to explain, among other things, charges, procedures, possible penalties, and recommended disposition. As State's Attorney, I do not seek vengeance or an eye for an eye. A whole host of factors including the Defendant's criminal history, Defendant's rehabilitation, Defendant's punishment, and victim's recommendation are considered in sentencing recommendations. There are times when a crime victim may not agree with a sentencing recommendation. I understand that. There is no computer or formula to determine the appropriate sentence to adequately punish and rehabilitate a Defendant to prevent further recidivism. It is a judgment call. Under the law, crime victims do not have the right to block a plea agreement or demand a case goes to trial.

I understand that people will, from time to time, second guess my decisions. That is the right we all have in a free society. As a prosecutor, I have a duty to protect the criminal justice process. To that end, and to ensure a fair process may be had, I am severely limited in any information that I can publicly provide on a pending case. Therefore, I do not discuss pending cases with the public. There are also matters that I will become aware of, during a case, that I cannot discuss publicly after the case is closed.

I appreciate that I have a heavy responsibility as State's Attorney. The decisions I am required to make are based on the law and the duty to seek justice. These decisions cannot be emotionally driven.

Costello did not reply to further questions or accept a sit-down interview.

Patty’s case isn’t the only one involving Costello and predatory allegations pending in the county.

Take the case of Dustin Zimmerman.

Zimmerman received 39 charges back in 2017. They included possessing and exhibiting porn of a child under 13, child pornography involving an animal, sadistic and fettered child pornography and numerous other charges.

Booker said that the State's Attorney's office is responsible for filing those charges. He added that there must be factors supporting why the charges are being filed and wouldn't be done without "very solid evidence."

Zimmerman has been out since since 2017 when he posted bond of $20,000.

His case remains open and sits at 41 continuances - the latest happening in April 2023.

This pattern of continuing child victim cases dates back to closed cases.

In February 2015, Edson Lira was charged with three felonies, involving predatory sexual assault.

The case stretched from 2015 to 2022 and was continued 51 times over that seven-year span, according to court records. It involved Costello and Defense Attorney James Mertes.

News 8 sat down with James Mertes, who upholds Lira’s innocence to this day.

"I've been practicing 31 and a half years, and I know Terry Costello to be a person who fulfills the special responsibilities of a prosecutor," Mertes said.

However, this statement contradicts court transcripts for one of Lira's hearings back in 2021. News 8 was able to obtain these documents.

Mr. Mertes: Now what I’m hearing is Mr. Costello met with the victim for the first time yesterday and we have this situation.

That situation is Costello meeting with the alleged victim for the first time over six years into the case. The alleged victim added to her statement - a statement Costello admits, he did not listen to.

Mr. Costello: It sounds like the court is concerned about how close we are to the trial date.

The court: Aren’t you concerned?

Mr. Costello: Yeah, yes, I am. I think we’re all concerned.

Court transcripts then show that Mertes points out Costello continued the case back in August over strenuous objection.

Mr. Mertes: It’s been set for a four-day jury trial twice before your Honor. If the court continues it today, it will be the second time the court has continued the case on the eve of trial on the motion of the state with significant surprise to the defense and that should have some consequence.

Mertes outright asked the court for consequences against Costello.

Mr. Mertes: If those consequences are borne by the government that waited until yesterday to meet with their victim in a case that stems from a six-and-a-half-year-old allegation, well, that’s for the court to determine.

The court granted Costello’s motion to continue.

The court: I, too, am disappointed that we are not able to proceed to jury trial next week on this case. This case is five to six years old and it’s a very serious case, not only for the defendant, but also for the victim.

Court records show that 14 days later, the case was continued until the end of that month. Two months later, it was continued again.

On March 8, 2022, Costello and Mertes conducted a phone conference. That same day, Costello entered the judge's chambers and dismissed Lira’s case entirely.

Despite sitting down with Mertes, News 8 still does not know what led to completely dismissing Edson Lira's case, despite the case being set for a jury trial three times.