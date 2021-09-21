Have you seen Jelani Day? Search for missing Illinois State student continues

Illinois State University student Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24 at a retail store in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington and Peru Police departments are searching for missing person Jelani Day, last seen Aug. 24, and continuing to investigate the circumstances of his disappearance.

Day, 25, of Bloomington is a graduate student at Illinois State University with family from Danville, according to a news release from Bloomington police.

He was last captured on surveillance footage from retail store Beyond / Hello at about 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in Bloomington. Outside surveillance video showed Day's white 2010 Chrysler 300, with Illinois license plates CH74067, in the parking lot of the store.

After last hearing from him on the evening of Aug. 23 and Day not showing up to class for several days, Day's family made several attempts to locate him but were unsuccessful in their search.

Day's vehicle was found Thursday, Aug. 26 in a wooded area south of the Illinois Valley YMCA. Police asked the public for information from anyone who had seen the vehicle from 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24 to 4:20 p.m. Aug. 26.

While Bloomington police were conducting a search in the LaSalle-Peru area for Day on Sept. 4, a search team found an unidentified body just off the south bank of the Illinois River, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge.

Police have not yet released the identification of the body or any other details regarding the body found, and they are still investigating the mysterious disappearance and seeking leads, as of a Monday news release.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, expressed frustration with "lack of enthusiasm" in Bloomington police's one-detective investigation into her son's disappearance Tuesday during an interview with WGLT-FM.

"Since (police) found that unidentified body, it doesn't seem to me that they are pushing to continue to look for my son," Bolden Day said to WGLT. "I understand that there are other crimes that they have to investigate, but it seems like I only have this one detective ... Once he stops, does that mean we stop looking for my son?"

On social media, Bolden Day has made comparisons between the swift nationwide coverage and FBI investigation into the disappearance of white girl Gabby Petito and the lack of manpower behind the investigation into her missing Black son, who had been gone for almost a month.

"(Jelani) is loved," Bolden Day said to WGLT. "He is wanted. He is important."