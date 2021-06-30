Evacuations ordered in Morris, Illinois after fire breaks out at industrial building

Crews say the building was being used to store thousands of lithium batteries and that the smoke is extremely hazardous.

MORRIS, Ill — An industrial fire in Morris, Illinois has prompted evacuations, after crews say thousands of lithium batteries are burning inside.

The fire broke out just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at the old Federal Paper Board building, which is about 125 miles east of the Quad Cities. It's south of I-80 and 24 miles southwest of Joliet.

Upon arrival, the Morris Fire Department discovered the building was being used to store up to 200,000 pounds of lithium batteries, which are used in cell phones and laptops.

Officials issued an evacuation order, saying the smoke from the fire is highly poisonous and a health risk if breathed in.

Crews say conventional firefighting techniques, like water or foam, will only make the fire more explosive.

"Under the advice of state and federal officials, the choice has been made to allow the incident to run its course," the Morris Police Department said in a statement, "Firefighters will be staffing and monitoring the situation throughout the night to maintain public safety."

The evacuation order is expected to last until at least 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, though it could be extended.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he is sending Illinois National Guard troops to help at the scene.

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency asks that anyone who smells the smoke or any other odor from the fire to leave the area immediately.