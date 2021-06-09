Illinois transportation enhancement projects sees historic $106 million boost for communities statewide

Gov. J. B. Pritzker says this is the largest investment in quality-of-life projects in Illinois history.

ILLINOIS, USA — Communities around Illinois are about to see a financial boost thanks to grants through Illinois DOT's Transportation Enhancement Program.

The $106 million dollar project is the largest quality-of-life investment in Illinois history according to Illinois Governor J B Pritzker.

"Our Rebuild Illinois capital plan is improving the day-to-day lives of our residents, which is why I'm proud to announce the largest investment in quality-of-life projects in Illinois history," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From safer pedestrian paths to new bike lanes and trail systems to beautification projects, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program will deliver real value to nearly 100 communities across the state, with a special focus on equity."

Our Rebuild Illinois capital plan is improving the day-to-day lives of our residents, which is why I’m proud to announce the largest investment in quality-of-life projects in Illinois history. https://t.co/Dspd3vBHxd — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 9, 2021

There were 99 projects selected which include biking and walking paths, trails and streetscape beautification.

"Investing in local communities strengthens our state's entire transportation system," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Under Gov. Pritzker's leadership, we're working to ensure resources are getting to the communities that need them most. By investing in infrastructure and travel options at the local level, we're making Illinois a safer and better place to work, build a business and raise a family."

The department received 270 applications for projects worth an estimated $293 million for the current cycle. The next call for projects will come in late 2022, with a 2023 award announcement.

Some local recipients of the grant money include: