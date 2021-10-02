Illinois State Trooper dies after shooting on Dan Ryan highway

Illinois State Police announced Trooper Gerald Mason was found in his squad car with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an Illinois State Trooper was shot and killed on a Chicago highway Friday, Oct. 1.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly announced Trooper Gerald Mason was found in his squad car with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of Trooper Gerald Mason," Director Kelly said. "Trooper Mason was one of the many fearless Troopers assigned to ISP District Chicago. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Mason and the whole ISP family while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy."

It comes one day after ISP announced it will beef up patrols on Chicago expressways.

Authorities said there have been at least 185 shootings on Chicago-area highways in 2021. A total of 128 expressway shootings were reported in 2020.

Mason was an 11-year veteran for ISP.

He was 36 years old.