Illinois State Police identify 3 victims of plane crash

LINCOLN, Illinois — A former Bradley University baseball player was among the three people killed when a small airplane crashed on the median of an interstate highway near Lincoln, Illinois.

Illinois State Police announced Wednesday the victims of Tuesday’s crash were 22-year-old Mitchell W. Janssen of Princeville, Illinois; 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wisconsin and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana, Illinois.

Janssen, a right-handed pitcher who attended Bradley from 2015 to 2019, was piloting the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed on Interstate-55 and burst into flames.