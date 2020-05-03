x
Illinois State Police identify 3 victims of plane crash

A 22-year-old, a 44-year-old and a 30-year-old were killed in the crash.

LINCOLN, Illinois — A former Bradley University baseball player was among the three people killed when a small airplane crashed on the median of an interstate highway near Lincoln, Illinois. 

Illinois State Police announced Wednesday the victims of Tuesday’s crash were 22-year-old Mitchell W. Janssen of Princeville, Illinois; 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wisconsin and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana, Illinois. 

Janssen, a right-handed pitcher who attended Bradley from 2015 to 2019, was piloting the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed on Interstate-55 and burst into flames. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the cause of the crash. 

