Illinois sold almost $35-million of legal cannabis in February

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says statewide adult-use cannabis sales in February totaled $34,805,072.01.
Dispensaries across the state sold 831,600 items over the 29-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $25,615,371, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $9,189,701.01.
These numbers don't factor in taxes collected.
A portion of every cannabis sale is supposed to be reinvested in communities impacted most by the war on drugs.
“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equitycentric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”