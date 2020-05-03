Illinois sold almost $35-million of legal cannabis in February

A portion of every cannabis sale is supposed to be reinvested in communities impacted most by the war on drugs.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equitycentric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”