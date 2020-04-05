Illinois shoppers see Gov. Pritzker's state mask order as an option

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker required people to wear masks inside businesses starting May 1st, but some aren't complying.

SILVIS, Illinois — Monday, was the fourth day people were required to wear a mask inside Illinois businesses after Governor JB Pritzker put the order in place Friday. It's a requirement as stores continue to get back to business, but some customers don't see it that way.

With people staying in place, home improvement projects makes Anchor Lumber in Silvis a business hot spot.

"Selling a lot of paint," says Silvis Mayor Matthew Carter and Anchor Lumber employee. "We've sold more paint now than ever before."

But to go inside Anchor Lumber you need a mask due to the Governor's new order.

"It goes with me everywhere," says Nancy Ward, an Anchor Lumber customer, in reference to her mask. "You can't get in nowhere without them now."

"I am unhappy when I see people not having them on," says Sandy Simones, another Anchor Lumber customer.

"I looked to see if other people had it," says customer, Waylin Uzelac. "Some people did, some people didn't, so I didn't put it on."

Although the mask requirement is an order from the governor, some see it as an option.

"Before I walked in I seen if there was a sign," says Uzelac. "That's how I've been gauging it lately. If there's a sign that says "please put your mask on" then I'll put it on."

While inside Anchor Lumber, we noticed about half the customers had masks on while the other half didn't. We asked employees about the enforcement and they said if a customer walks in without a mask they won't turn them away.

"Everybody no matter if they are wearing the mask are still 6 feet apart no matter what," says Mayor Carter. "Everyone is keeping their distance."

With no signs out front, people aren't reminded to wear their masks, but most say they have them - they just need to remember to wear their masks.

"A lot of people don't wear them up," says Ward. "When you get in there they pull them down."

"I guess I'm prepared," says Uzelac. "Whether I use it or not, that's the question."