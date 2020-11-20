Police statewide ramping up traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving season

Although many families will be staying home for the season, law enforcement is still keeping a close eye on the roads.

Law enforcement agencies in Illinois are ramping up enforcement of traffic laws in time for the Thanksgiving travel season.

Although this year will see many families staying home for the holiday, authorities at the local and state level will still be out keeping an eye out for unbuckled seat belts and impaired drivers.

Police say to expect an increase in safety patrols from Friday, November 20 through the early hours of Tuesday, November 30.

Illinois law enforcements agencies say that about 30% of all motor vehicle crash deaths in Illinois involve alcohol-impaired drivers, and advise the public to designate a sober driver and keep seat belts buckled.