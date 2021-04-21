Illinois leaders weigh in on conviction of Derek Chauvin

Several lawmakers and leaders issued statements after the former police officer was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

Area leaders weighed in on conviction of Derek Chauvin Tuesday, April 20 after he was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The following statements were issued following the verdict:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker:

“No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.



“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today. I’m also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald.

“This verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change.

“In Illinois, we are addressing law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, educational equity and health care.



“We can and must make progress every day until we have a state and a nation and a justice system that truly serve everyone. And as long as there’s more work to be done, that’s what we’ll do.”

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin:

“The image of Derek Chauvin staring straight into the camera as George Floyd died under his knee haunts me to this day. The injustice of his killing is undeniable. And so is the fact that systemic racism continues to plague America.

“The verdict of this jury gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all.

“As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have the forum and the means to help move our nation nearer to that goal. To that end, the Committee will hold a hearing next month on police reform.

“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family. His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice.”

Congressman Bill Foster:

“I applaud the jury for serving justice and providing accountability for the murder of George Floyd. This is an essential first step in the right direction, but we must remember that one verdict does not erase the generations of pain and trauma caused by a system of policing that’s been broken by centuries of systemic racism and that enables and perpetuates the terrorization of people of color.

“Americans of all backgrounds are demanding action to increase transparency in law enforcement and hold abusive police officers accountable for their actions. I’m proud to continue to stand with those calling for an end to racial injustice and systemic racial discrimination – that’s why I cosponsored and voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and why I will continue to urge the Senate to pass it.

“Justice and accountability should be the norm in America, not the exception.”

Illinois Education Association:

“Everyone wants to be safe in their community – no matter where they live, no matter the color of their skin. The jury’s verdict today helps remind us that no one should be above the law, even if they are the law. Derek Chauvin was hired to serve and protect his community. Instead, he took the life of George Floyd over the alleged passing of a fake $20 bill, in broad daylight, on a Minneapolis street, ignoring onlookers who were warning Chauvin he was killing Floyd.

As Chauvin’s co-workers and supervisors testified at the trial, he violated the department’s Use of Force policies. Their testimony indicated they believed Chauvin’s actions showed he lacked a moral compass.

There has been a long list of crimes committed against Black and Brown people by police over the years. Now, more are being caught on camera. As a result, justice is more likely to be served.

The Illinois Education Association, wherein part of our mission is “to effect excellence and equity in public education” is asking people to ask their Senators to support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which calls for common sense police reforms, including:

Requiring the use of dashboard and body cameras;

Mandatory de-escalation training;

The end of racial and religious profiling;

The end of no-knock warrants;

And, the prohibition of potentially fatal measures that block blood flow to the brain (like that which killed George Floyd).

It is our responsibility to look out for the safety of our students -- all our students. And, we believe changes such as these will help.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth:

“Last year, the world watched in horror as Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he cried ‘I can’t breathe’ and called out for his mother while the life drained from his body. George Floyd was murdered at the hands of a police officer who betrayed his oath to protect and serve.

“While today’s ruling won’t bring George Floyd back, it brings his family—and the entire community—closer to some semblance of justice, sends a message that our nation cannot ignore police violence and reminds us all that accountability is still possible.

“Though today’s verdict is a just result, it is only a beginning. Our work is not complete. In order to make justice the norm rather than the exception and truly bring us closer to achieving equal protection under the law for everyone, Congress must pass the comprehensive George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and begin to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities.”

