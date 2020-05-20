Illinois lawmakers convene for a general session, one representative refuses to wear a mask and walks out

Members of the House convened at The Bank of Springfield Center Arena.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers started their session with the surprising news that the governor wasn't going to push for administrative rule enforcing his shelter at home regulations.

They quickly met in separate caucuses. Two local lawmakers say it was an emotional start to the three-day session.

The biggest issue lawmakers are facing will be a new state budget. Lawmakers first got that budget on May 19.

Most all lawmakers wore protective masks while on the floor with the exception of State Representative Darren Bailey.

Bailey is the Southern Illinois lawmaker who first filed a lawsuit against Governor J-B Pritzker.