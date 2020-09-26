Illinois joins pact to protect monarch butterflies' habitat

The project brings together public and private agencies and residents to preserve necessary habitat for monarchs to survive and continue their crucial migration.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Four state agencies have signed a pact to protect monarch butterflies and other important pollinators whose numbers are dwindling.

Representatives of the Illinois Departments of Natural Resources, Transportation and Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency signed onto the Illinois Monarch Action Plan on Friday.

Monarchs feed on nectar and pollinate numerous wildflowers. Milkweed is a favorite among monarch caterpillars.

