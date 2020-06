Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker says he wants to make sure everyone has access to the internet.

Governor J.B Pritzker was in Geneseo on Wednesday, June 24 to announce a new broadband expansion plan.

"Connect Illinois" will help bring internet access to thousands of homes, schools, and farms.