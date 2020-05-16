Settlement could mean $300 for some Illinois Facebook users

The settlement comes from an alleged violation of a state privacy law.

CHICAGO (AP) — Some Illinois Facebook users could receive as much as $300 from a $550 million settlement in a class-action suit alleging the social media site’s facial-tagging feature violated state privacy law.

But the Chicago Tribune reports that there is no timeline yet for when people will be notified of eligibility or when payments could be issued.

A federal judge in California still must approve the details. Illinois law permits people to sue companies that don’t get consent before collecting consumers’ data.