Illinois driver services expirations extended until Nov. 1

The expiration date was pushed back again after its previous rescheduling to October.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers have been extended one more month to Nov. 1.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that expired documents will remain valid so customers need not need rush into state Driver Services offices, especially during the current heat wave.

The extension also covers those who have July, August and September expiration dates.