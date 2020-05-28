Illinois courts reopen Monday; but there's limitations

In person proceedings can begin in Illinois.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Illinois courts can reopen with limitations starting Monday after an order from the Illinois Supreme Court.

The Rock Island County Justice Center has been open for essential cases only. On Monday, in person proceedings can begin for criminal and traffic cases.

Civil matters will be handled on a case by case basis. Some have already been done virtually and will continue through that platform.

One defense attorney says he's working with 30% fewer clients than before. He says he currently goes to courthouse twice a week instead of Monday through Friday, but he expects that to change.

"We have all these misdemeanors that have just been sitting around," says Herb Schultz, a defense attorney. "We'll have to take care of those and we'll have to deal with those cases that we've been continuing for a period of time."

Everyone will be required to wear a mask and only ten people will be allowed in a courtroom at once. The Chief Judge of the 14th Judicial District says they still need to figure out how jury trials will be handled.

Other guidelines Rock Island County Justice Center will implement:

Arrive no more than 10 minutes before the hearing and promptly leave after hearing ends

Maintain social distancing at all time in the Justice Center

Do not congregate inside or outside the courtroom