Gov. Pritzker launching campaign to donate computers to families in need

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new initiative to get more and more families access to quality digital technology in the age of virtual learning and work.
Pritzker and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle revealed the "Connect Illinois Computer Equity Network", a campaign to collect, refurbish, distribute older computers and mobile devices to families that continue to struggle with the demand of the virtual nature of many aspects of line during the COVID-19 pandemic, including work, school, telehealth, and more.
“This new collaboration between our Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the nonprofit PCs for People will provide refurbished and modernized computers to those in need,” said Governor Pritzker. “Today we are kicking this off by providing the first 20,000 devices to families in need all across the state. As we grow the program, it’s businesses and philanthropists that will make this program successful. In the spirit of the holiday season, I’m asking Illinois companies to join us in this effort, to help build on this initial down payment. When your upgrade cycle gets renewed and your old technology no longer fits the needs of your company, you can donate it, and it will be upgraded for use by a family in need."
The program is backed up by a U.S. Census data point that reveals that about 1.1 million Illinois households do not have computers. To alleviate this issue and get those families the hardware and internet access modern life all but requires, the state is asking the public and private sectors to recycle and refurbish older equipment through PCs for People.
For more information on how to recycle technology or to apply for an upgraded device, visit Illinois.gov/computerequitynetwork.