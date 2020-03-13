Illinois Commerce Commission asks utility companies to temporarily stop shut-offs

They called for companies to cease disconnections for non-payment and to suspend the imposition of late payment fees or penalties, until May 1, 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission says they have been in contact with regulated utilities urging them to cease disconnections for non-payment and to suspend the imposition of late payment fees or penalties, until May 1, 2020.

“The ICC is prepared to do everything possible within our authority to ensure consumers’ essential water, natural gas, and electric services remain intact for all Illinois citizens. We have already reached out to the utilities seeking confirmation that they have plans in place to prevent service disruptions, and to request that they stop disconnections and suspend late payment fees or penalties, until May 1, 2020,” said Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) Chairman Carrie Zalewski.