Illinois Chamber of Commerce calls for hold on minimum wage increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Chamber of commerce is calling for a hold on the minimum wage hike that takes effect July 1, 2020.

"The statewide minimum wage increase is just another burden on small businesses struggling to rehire workers and cut this historic unemployment rate caused by the COVID-19 Recession,"- Illinois Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch.

Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins. The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

The Chamber president says delaying the minimum wage increase would help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 crisis.