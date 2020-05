On May 19 an Illinois House oversight committee is expected to review the emergency rules regarding businesses that go against Illinois' stay-at-home order.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On May 20 an Illinois House oversight committee is expected to review the emergency rules regarding businesses that go against Illinois' stay-at-home order.

The violation of reopening early is punishable with a $2,500 fine and court citation. Some Republican lawmakers call it an overreach by the governor's office.