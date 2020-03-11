Illinois bar owners push to stay open

Some say the Governor is targeting bar and restaurant owners and they want it to stop.

SILVIS, Ill. — Illinois bar and restaurant owners gathered on November 2nd, to discuss their options before restrictions tighten up again on Wednesday, November 4th. Dozens of bar and restaurant owners say they're treading water, many struggling to keep their heads afloat, "I don't know if I will make it through it this time," said Christy Farrow.

Christy Farrow from Jammerz Roadhouse says she's still recovering from the mid-March COVID-19 shutdown, "My employees are scared half out of their mind. I have five employees that don't know if they can make their bills or not."

Bar and restaurant owners came together, to discuss their options, whether to adhere to the mandate or stay open.

"You might get eight people, maybe 12, maybe lucky in a day. Financially that doesn't pay the help, let alone the gas and light and water and licensing factors," said Connie Cornmesser.

"You can do anything you want to, but you can't walk into a bar and have a drink," says Farrow.

Under the new restrictions, there will no longer be any indoor dining. Farrow says, "We're in November, what are we supposed to do in the Midwest."

Patrons can come inside to use gaming machines. "If you have six gaming machines and six stools you may have six people inside your establishment, with no drinks or food available to them," says Cornmesser.

Connie Cornmesser, President of the Rock Island County Liquor Association, says the repercussions in staying open can be severe, "You will possibly receive a verbal, a written, and then receive a fine and worst-case scenario your license could be pulled."