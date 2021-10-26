Tricky treats: Illinois attorney general warns of cannabis-laced Halloween candy

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the most common children-related overdose incidents involve the ingestion of cannabis foods.

CHICAGO, Illinois — Parents should be on the lookout for cannabis edibles and hemp products designed to look like well-known snacks and candy this Halloween.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says these unregulated look-alike products are being sold online and can be a serious threat for any kids who eat them.

These types of candies may contain high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive compound found in cannabis, which could lead to accidental overdoses in children.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the most common children-related overdose incidents involve the ingestion of cannabis foods. The American Association of Poison Control Centers reports poison control hotlines have received roughly 2,622 calls related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

“Accidental cannabis overdoses by children are increasing nationwide, and these look-alike products will only exacerbate the danger by appealing to children and youth,” Raoul said. “I urge all residents to be on the lookout for and avoid look-alike products, which are unregulated, unsafe and illegal. In particular, I urge parents and guardians to be aware of the dangers these products pose to children and young adults.”

In states that have legalized the sale of marijuana, edible cannabis products have strict safety controls. In Illinois, a single adult serving size of an edible cannabis product may contain up to 10 milligrams of THC, and a package of products may contain no more than 100 milligrams of THC.

There can be situations of look-alike products like a single bag of Cheetos containing 600 milligrams of THC. If a child were to eat that entire bag, they would consume 60 times the maximum legal adult serving.

Raoul offered these tips to to help protect children from consuming look-alike products:

Adults should take strong precautions to ensure that children do not have access to any products containing cannabis.

Parents and guardians should speak with their children, including young adults, and provide age-appropriate guidance about the dangers look-alike products pose.

Cannabis products should only be purchased from state licensed businesses, where the consumer can verify the source and origin of the active ingredient and confirm that the product has passed state required testing protocols.

Products advertising cannabis should not be purchased online through direct shipment platforms.

Several other state attorney generals have also issued warnings against cannabis-related products.

AG Yost is warning Ohioans about illegal and dangerous cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives that are packaged to look like well-known brands of snack foods and candy.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of THC overdose in children may include difficulty walking, sitting up, and breathing.

People who encounter look-alike edible cannabis products are encouraged to file a consumer complaint here.